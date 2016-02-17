US presidential hopeful Jeb Bush posts picture of engraved gun, internet responds in the best way possible

The US Presidential campaign took a further absurd twist on Wednesday after Republican candidate Jeb Bush tweeted a picture of an engraved gun.

Jeb Bush has trailed consistently in the polls. Photo: Getty Images

Bush's picture ran alongside the caption: America and had been retweeted almost 5000 times and like almost 4000 times by noon New Zealand time.

However, the internet, in all its glory, was quick to mock Bush, whose campaign has barely got going due to the popularity of Republican front runners Donald Trump and Ted Cruz.

People from across the world replied to Bush, the son and brother of two former US presidents, with pictures of what they thought represented their country, including some from New Zealand.

BuzzFeed UK editor used Bush's tweet as a seque into revealing what's happening in Great Britain:

And this:

And this:

And in Ireland:

I'd love to be in Argentina:

But not in Sparta:

Denmark, apparently:

Portugal had something to say on the matter:

On the fictional Star Wars planet:

Aussie MP Tim Watts got in on the act:

ESPANA!

Even Paraguay is getting in on the joke:

And Luxembourg:

And finally, New Zealand: