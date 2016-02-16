News

'In the space of time they'll sort it out': Newman speaks out over Brownless and Lyon feud

Laurel Irving
Yahoo7

Football great Sam Newman has spoken out about the bitter feud between his two friends, Billy Brownless and Garry Lyon.

Lyon's relationship with Billy's ex-wife is now said to have lasted four years but Newman is hopeful the rift can be repaired.

Nicky Brownless was saying nothing to reporters outside her Geelong home.

Nicky Brownless did not respond to reporters questions outside her home in Geelong. Photo: 7 News

She was reportedly in a relationship with her ex-husband's best friend Gary Lyon for up to four years, but her family appears to remain close.

Brownless earlier dropped his ex-wife and their daughters home after a morning coffee.

It is a messy situation. Lyon remains on indefinite leave from his role on the Footy Show, while he battles mental health issues.

'Ruined forever': AFL legends' fall-out over ex at core of Lyon's mental health battle

Co-host Sam Newman said both men have his sympathy.

“I'm very good friends with both of them… In the space of time they'll sort it out,” he said.

The two former couples: Billy Brownless and his ex-wife Nikki and Garry Lyon with his ex-wife Melissa. Photo:AAP

He said he had not spoken to Brownless, but remained confident the turmoil would settle down.

The situation has also brought fresh focus on the scourge of mental illness. Lyon is said to have been dealing with depression for several years.

“That is a serious matter that can strike anyone and Garry is living proof of that,” Newman said.

Both Billy Brownless and Garry Lyon have excelled on and off the field in football.

They were two of the game's biggest names so their falling out has generated many headlines.

It leaves the Footy Show short one co-host. True to form, Newman found the lighter side to an awful situation.

“Haven't got anyone at 7 you can lend us just to tide us over have you?” he quipped.

