Disturbing video has emerged of two bystanders being bowled over by a skidding vehicle during an illegal street race in Melbourne as a new police task force is set up across the country, cracking down on reckless hoons.

'We will arrest you': Police come down hard on hoon drivers in wake of disturbing video

Police were astounded no one was killed during the incident and said it strengthened their commitment to clamping down on dangerous drivers.

In the video, the hoon makes his mark, and in an instant his burnout burns out of control.

The victims can be seen remaining oblivious to what should have been obvious danger.

Inspector Mick Daly told 7 News: “It's just terrible that they think they're immune to serious injury and causing this sort of tragedy.”

The video is believed to have been shot recently at an illegal street meet near Dandenong, known as South East Skids.

After the deaths of two young people during an alleged street race over the Ej Whitten Bridge, police launched Taskforce Regarder, resulting in more than a dozen arrests so far.

Inspector Daly said: “If we find they are still continuing this behaviour we will arrest them.”

The taskforce clearly had the hoons' attention, online some declared they would have to 'wave goodbye' to the skids and 'hang up the keys'.

But others said, after a few weeks off, hoons would be back to skidding again.

One possible solution that has been raised would be to set up a legal, off-road facility for burnouts somewhere in the region.

But some hoons have dismissed controlled conditions as too restrictive, saying online that it is much more fun in an area like this.

The message from police could not be more direct.

“We know what you're doing, we're not giving up. This is a priority for Victoria police. We're watching you, we will catch you and we will seize your cars,” Inspector Daly added.

The crackdown is also taking place in NSW, Queensland and South Australia.

In the last year, 173 NSW drivers were charged under hoon laws, 57 were repeat offenders, that means they should have had their cars permanently confiscated but none were.

The hoon problem is also growing in South East Queensland and car enthusiasts fear tensions between rival groups will erupt into violent clashes if authorities don't do more to organise sanctioned car meets.

Bustling industrial estates by day are becoming the focal points for the South East's underground car clubs on Thursday and Saturday nights.

Videos obtained by 7 News were taken last month in Paisley Drive at Lawnton. Brisbane's northern suburbs are littered with established hooning hotspots.

Drivers douse tyres in petrol and do burn-outs until they ignite. On one occasion, they went through 16 sets of tyres.



Police said for many people the message is still not getting through.

Across the Gold Coast and Brisbane, 4139 cars were impounded last financial year for hooning offences.

Dan O'Brien said: “If something is happening we are usually not too far away".

7 News is aware of growing tensions between two hooning groups to the north and south of Brisbane.