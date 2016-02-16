Thousands of terrifying wasps unleashed on researcher after stirring underground nest

A New Zealand wasp researcher has made for uncomfortable viewing after being swarmed by thousands of wasps while removing an underground nest.

Bob Brown on Tuesday posted a video to Reddit demonstrating the fiery power of German wasps as they grew increasingly aggravated during the excavation of their home.

“As you can see from the copious amount of venom on the camera lens, these wasps meant business," he said.

“Without the queen to manage the colony their behaviour becomes very erratic. I had to go back after a few days and poison them because they became much more aggressive.”

The video shows Mr Brown being swarmed upon by thousands of wasps as he tries to remove the nest from a residential area.

He warned others to not attempt to dig out an active nest, admitting that even having had a spotter on the scene and very specialised equipment did not make a wasp sting impossible.

Mr Brown described the "devious" wasps as being able to "seek out any weakness in the suit and capitalise on any mistake" .

Judging by the comments on his Reddit post, you get the feeling not many people would be that interested in stirring the wasps' pot.

“As someone who's had a big black cloud of unhappy wasps attack him, the audio was giving me some real physical reactions – had to mute that one,” one user said.

“Watching this video made me feel so uncomfortable,” another wrote.

Mr Brown keeps the main nest and wasps alive and healthy for research but admitted he had to poison some of the more aggressive insects.

“I try to take as many workers with me as possible,” he explained.

“With this nest, there were a lot of workers left at the site and they did begin to rebuild the nest.

