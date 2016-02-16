News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how an app saved his life
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how a phone app saved his life

'Will you... get me a cuppa?': Cheeky boyfriend fools girlfriend into fake proposal

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

A man has fooled his girlfriend into believing he was going to propose on Valentine’s Day... and becoming the star of his latest video prank.

River Breaks Its Banks on Reunion Island as Tropical Cyclone Dumazile Hits
0:55

River Breaks Its Banks on Reunion Island as Tropical Cyclone Dumazile Hits
Flooding Hits Quincy, Massachusetts, During Nor'easter
1:19

Flooding Hits Quincy, Massachusetts, During Nor'easter
Crews Install Electricity Poles in Puerto Rico as Efforts Continue to Restore Power
1:26

Crews Install Electricity Poles in Puerto Rico as Efforts Continue to Restore Power
0227_1800_qld_arrest
0:41

Man charged after allegedly posting threats on Facebook
0223_sun_facebook
1:20

Channel 7 falls victims to Facebook news site hack
1216_1600_nat_facebook
1:42

Facebook to crack down on fake news
Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
1:01

Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
Facebook settles suit over share class structure
0:56

Facebook settles suit over share class structure

WATCH: Woman brutally assaults man over six dollars
Malala Yousafzai joins Facebook's Sandberg in live online chat
0:58

Malala Yousafzai joins Facebook's Sandberg in live online chat
Florida Police Rescue Pit Bull Left in Hot Car
2:05

Florida Police Rescue Pit Bull Left in Hot Car
NYU professor: ‘Weaponized’ social media is a different b...
4:16

NYU professor: ‘Weaponized’ social media is a different b...
 

24-year-old Brad Holmes got down on one knee to tell his girlfriend Jenny Davies how happy she makes him.

Photo: Facebook Brad's Dad

But instead of asking his love to marry him, he leaves her shocked by asking an unexpected question.

The couple had been together six months and he had apparently promised her a proposal in the next year.

Brad’s cheeky video of the prank shows him sitting on a sofa watching TV, when he flashes the white box at the camera.

Jenny notices he is recording and asks him what he is doing.

Brad and Jenny. Photo: Facebook

He explains ‘I’m a bit nervous,’ and asks for her hand.

“You know you make me the happiest man in the world. I'm shaking but I love you to bits, you know that, right?”

“I want you to make me the happiest man in the world. I have got a question to ask you.”

The suspense overwhelms Jenny, especially when her beau struggles to open the little box.

When he finally does it leaves her less than impressed.

She can be seen throwing the box to the floor and storms out of the room screaming ‘are you f****** joking?’

Since the video was shared online it’s been viewed more than 7 million times.


Back To Top