'Will you... get me a cuppa?': Cheeky boyfriend fools girlfriend into fake proposal

A man has fooled his girlfriend into believing he was going to propose on Valentine’s Day... and becoming the star of his latest video prank.

24-year-old Brad Holmes got down on one knee to tell his girlfriend Jenny Davies how happy she makes him.

But instead of asking his love to marry him, he leaves her shocked by asking an unexpected question.

The couple had been together six months and he had apparently promised her a proposal in the next year.

Brad’s cheeky video of the prank shows him sitting on a sofa watching TV, when he flashes the white box at the camera.

Jenny notices he is recording and asks him what he is doing.

He explains ‘I’m a bit nervous,’ and asks for her hand.

“You know you make me the happiest man in the world. I'm shaking but I love you to bits, you know that, right?”

“I want you to make me the happiest man in the world. I have got a question to ask you.”

The suspense overwhelms Jenny, especially when her beau struggles to open the little box.

When he finally does it leaves her less than impressed.

She can be seen throwing the box to the floor and storms out of the room screaming ‘are you f****** joking?’

Since the video was shared online it’s been viewed more than 7 million times.