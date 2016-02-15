News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler's body found after NSW home fire (clone 39857395)
Body of toddler found inside home destroyed by fire

Rotten egg: Setting your iPhone's date as 1970 will not activate a retro theme

Nicholas McCallum
Yahoo7 News /

There's an Easter egg in the iPhone operating system that will give your phone the same retro-cool Apple Macintosh Computers theme from 1970.

0301_sun_shape
1:55

Study says having apple-shaped figure increases heart attack risk
Apple iCloud move in China raises human rights fears
1:15

Apple iCloud move in China raises human rights fears
Warren Buffett Has Made a Killing Off Apple—Here’s the Simple Reason He Invested in It
1:25

Warren Buffett Has Made a Killing Off Apple—Here’s the Simple Reason He Invested in It
iPhone Ditches Headphone Jack?
0:47

iPhone Ditches Headphone Jack?
Honoured Apple CEO takes aim at Trump
1:31

Honoured Apple CEO takes aim at Trump
1013_1600_nat_apple
2:01

Apple staff sacked for stealing customer photos
Cashin: Market is waiting to see Apple product event
2:46

Cashin: Market is waiting to see Apple product event
Bigger Apple phone, bigger orders
1:28

Bigger Apple phone, bigger orders
Apple fans queue for iPhone 7
1:39

Apple fans queue for iPhone 7
Official Apple Watch Charging Dock
1:01

Official Apple Watch Charging Dock
OVUM: Apple runs risk of 'osborning' its own range
3:22

OVUM: Apple runs risk of 'osborning' its own range
New Apple watch app may help save lives
3:10

New Apple watch app may help save lives
 

The problem: Apple Computers did not exist in 1970 and hunting for and hatching this egg will do nothing but brick your phone.

In a master troll prank believed to have originated on the 4Chan message board, the "Blast from the past" troll graphic told curious iOS users that setting the phone's date to January 1, 1970, will give it an old-school Macintosh theme.

Retro-cool Macintosh theme Easter egg will only brick your phone.


"With this Easter egg, warp back in time with a classic Macintosh theme to relive the magic on your iPhone," reads the graphic that mimics the look and feel of an Apple advert.

However, the date change only trips a bug in the operating system that breaks the phone almost beyond redemption. A hard reset will not work, nor will the iTunes reboot.

Apparently the only way to save the device is to have a technician disconnect and reconnect the battery or for the battery drain itself completely flat, a wait of about two weeks.

Did not hold water: Software update suddenly makes your hardware waterproof.

The Macintosh date-bug can affect iPhone 5s and anything released since and most iPads.

It's not the first time 4chan's master trolls have struck gullible iPhone users.

Plenty of bright sparks were caught by this prank that convinced them their iPhones could be charged in the microwave.

Other pranks include the "Wave" function released with iOS8 which told users they could charge their phone in a microwave and the iOS7 software update that suddenly made their phones waterproof.

Plenty fell for them and it seems many have not learnt from others' mistakes.

News break – February 15

Back To Top