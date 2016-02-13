Couple flees from vehicle after snake slithers across dashboard inside their car

News

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

A couple driving along a quiet road in Thailand were forced to slam on their brakes and abandon their vehicle when a snake appeared inside their car and slithered on to the dashboard.

A dashcam captured dramatic scene and shows a passenger in the back seat panicking as they watch the scaly reptile move towards the front seat.

The couple panic once they are aware of the snake's presence. Photo: LiveLeak

The female in the front seat starts shrieking at this news, furiously looking around for the snake before spotting it near the dashboard.

The car comes to a halt as the snake appears, wriggling and squirming in front of the camera.

The snake appears in front of the camera, slithering along the dashboard behind the steering wheel. Photo: LiveLeak

Despite the relatively small size, the occupants of the car jump outside and close the car doors, unsure of their next move.

The snake continues to move off camera, and seems to find another hiding place on the driver’s side of the car.

The couple stand outside the car for several seconds, before deciding the coast is clear. Photo: LiveLeak

Funnily enough, the petrified travellers wait less than a minute before jumping back in the vehicle to continue their journey.

The driver has a quick scan of his seat and door before re-entering the car.

