Couple flees from vehicle after snake slithers across dashboard inside their car

A couple driving along a quiet road in Thailand were forced to slam on their brakes and abandon their vehicle when a snake appeared inside their car and slithered on to the dashboard.

A dashcam captured dramatic scene and shows a passenger in the back seat panicking as they watch the scaly reptile move towards the front seat.

The female in the front seat starts shrieking at this news, furiously looking around for the snake before spotting it near the dashboard.

The car comes to a halt as the snake appears, wriggling and squirming in front of the camera.

Despite the relatively small size, the occupants of the car jump outside and close the car doors, unsure of their next move.

The snake continues to move off camera, and seems to find another hiding place on the driver’s side of the car.

Funnily enough, the petrified travellers wait less than a minute before jumping back in the vehicle to continue their journey.

The driver has a quick scan of his seat and door before re-entering the car.

Deadly, slithering brown snake stuns unsuspecting Gold Coast resident

A Gold Coast man was left stunned and shaken when a brown snake slithered under his chair over the weekend.

Man squeezes goats out of live python

A stomach-churning video shows the moment a man frantically squeezing out the stomach of a python in the hope of saving his two goats that it had swallowed.

Brown snake no match for daddy longlegs spider

A NSW farmer has captured video footage of a daddy longlegs spider taking down a young brown snake.