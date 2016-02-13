A woman’s holiday plans were ruined after Thai authorities refused to let her into the country - because she’d used her passport as toilet paper.

British tourist set for Australia refused entry to Thailand after using passport as toilet paper

Faye Wilson had hoped to spend a month in Thailand before heading to Australia to work for a year.

But her dream quickly turned into a nightmare when Thai officials clocked the missing pages in her passport and sent her packing.

Faye, 28, from the Lake District, said: “Thai immigration opened my passport and started looking through it, and asked ‘what’s happened here’?

"I just said that I had lost the pages because I was too embarrassed to explain the real reason.

"Before I could explain more, they had deported me back to Dubai and then to Glasgow and confiscated my documents.”

Shame-faced Faye was then escorted back to the UK with a security guard.

But baffled Faye has used the passport up to eight times in the five years since she ripped out the pages, with her past only coming back to haunt her last month.

Faye recalls: “We were walking from one bar to the next and we must have been desperate for a wee and obviously didn’t have any toilet roll.

"We decided it would be a good idea to use my passport, which is obviously really stupid. It was maybe two or three pages. I was a bit drunk so didn’t even think about the consequences.”

Faye has applied for an emergency passport since returning home, and plans to head back out to meet the friend she left behind in Thailand.

She added: “My friend had to stay in Thailand while I was rushed back home.

“I felt like I was a criminal - people were looking at me wondering why a border official was sat with me the whole time. I don’t know what a criminal looks like but I’m not one.”

Frustrated Faye explained that had she been told in Glasgow that she could not enter the country, she would have had it sorted right away.

She said: “I am baffled. If I was stopped and told in Glasgow, I could have just postponed my flights instead. I can’t wait to get back out there.”

