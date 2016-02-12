Partner of 'bodies in a box' murder victim 'baffled' by killing

News

The partner of one of the victims of Logan's 'bodies in a box' murder has said she is baffled as to why anyone would want him dead.

Miranda - who did not want her surname to be revealed - told 7 News she had not summoned up the strength to tell their three-year-old daughter that doting father Corey Breton was not coming home.

“He's very loving, caring, drop anything for his mates any time of day,” she said.

Miranda with her partner of nine years, Corey Breton, whose body was found inside a box in a Kingston dam. Photo: 7/News/Supplies

Police suspect drug debt behind alleged murders of missing Queensland pair

Miranda told 7 News of her anguish when detectives knocked on her door on Wednesday night and said they believed her missing partner was dead.

Police found a large steel box submerged in chest-deep water at 8am on Thursday morning. Photo: 7 News

'Part of me feared this...feared the worst,' she said.

Miranda and Corey Breton were just weeks away from celebrating their nine-year anniversary.

They have a three-year-old daughter, whom Miranda said she had not had the strength to tell the truth.

“I haven't had to say to her 'dad's gone...you're not going to be able to see him…'” she said, breaking down as she spoke.

Miranda, the partner of murdered Logan man Corey Breton, said she had feared the worst. Photo: 7 News

On Thursday, a metal toolbox containing the remains of the 28-year-old Logan man and Iuliana Triscaru was hauled from a Kingston dam.

It has been alleged the pair had their mouths taped closed and were bashed, before being stuffed in the box then driven to the dam on the back of a ute.

There, it has been alleged, they were shot dead and the box dumped in the water.

“The last couple of weeks have been a real rollercoaster,” Miranda said.

Five men and a woman have each been charged with two counts of murder.

Miranda said she did not know anyone involved and that Corey kept her “sheltered” from parts of his life.

“I'm still missing quite a few pieces to this puzzle,” she said.

Miranda has been left to plan the funeral of her partner of nine years. Photo: 7 News

She is now planning to say goodbye to a man who loved dirt bikes, Tupac and Eminem.

“A big friendship circle, funeral is going to be massive, going to be very big,” she said.

Miranda will also have to keep memories alive for a little girl who will grow up without a father.

