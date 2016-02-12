Melbourne academic explains what it's like to freeze up on national television

Public speaking is something that plants a lump in the throat of many, leaves throats dry and palms sweaty.

The nervousness is amplified in those who suffer from anxiety disorders, which can cause an overwhelming sense of panic to some of the most confident people.

A panic attack overcame a Melbourne lecturer who was lost for words during a live ABC News Breakfast interview on Monday.

International Relations academic at La Trobe University, Dr Benjamin Habib was invited to give expert commentary on North Korea's recent rocket launch during a television interview with Virginia Trioli and Michael Rowland.

The Melbourne academic, who had written and spoken 'extensively' about the topic, was overcome by his anxiety, stumbled through his answers and lost his train of thought mid-sentence.

The expert said he had 'no memory' of the question seconds after being asked, and said his mind was 'swimming in a haze'.

An honest reflection he posted on the ABC News blog has prompted a positive response on social media, with dozens saying his decision to speak out will help many others.

“The interview was a disaster from the get-go as I melted down under the weight of anxiety. The experience was mortifying, the feeling afterward devastating, and the humiliation very public,” he wrote in the blog.

Dr Habib said he didn’t sleep the night before the interview, overwhelmed with anticipation of the morning's live appearance.

He arrived for the interview early, and prepare what he wanted to say about the North Korean rocket launch ‘over and over’ in his head while he waited in the studio.

But when he reached the studio beside Trioli and Rowland, Dr Habib said he felt an overwhelming sense of terror.

“Filled with cameras, auto-prompter screens, TVs and computer screens under the desk, I experienced the studio as a claustrophobic environment and felt instant discomfort.

“I could feel my body overload with adrenaline as my entire physique heated up, my muscles deadened and my skin began to vibrate as if being shocked with a mild electric current.”

Rowland introduced Dr Habib then asked him about North Korea.

“I babbled and stumbled, my carefully prepared comments slipping away from my conscious awareness," the academic said.



“As I realised that seconds were ticking away without me forming a coherent answer, the physical anxiety reactions intensified.

“With every question they asked I struggled even more as my anxiety symptoms took complete command of my body and mind."

Finally he gave in and said, ‘I can't do this’, before the next story was quickly aired.

“I was grateful at this point to Virginia, who grabbed my arm as soon as the live feed cut and said, "Don't worry, it's OK," he said.

Dr Habib said he the experience left him in complete shock, which was the most intense anxiety reaction he had ever had.

“All I wanted to do was crawl into a hole away from human contact.”

Following the interview he received an overwhelming number of supportive messages from friends, family, colleagues and ABC viewers.

I saw this live & all I thought "That could've been me!" - What It Feels Like To Freeze On National Television https://t.co/8dFhR7WWKp — Scott Ma (@scruff888) February 11, 2016

Congratulations Benjamin Habib, for your edifying description of the effects of anxiety, academia and the media.

https://t.co/4dQGO1ZBz4 — Ben Whitburn (@BenWhitburn) February 12, 2016

I feel huge empathy for Dr Benjamin Habib. That kind of 'stage fright' happens...not fair that it is being highhlighted. #havesomecompassion — Anthea Paul (@therealgirlo) February 11, 2016

Anxiety disorder is a condition that affects around 14 per cent of all adult Australians, according to Sane Australia.

An episode can be so severe it is immobilising.

Aside from panic attacks, other symptoms of anxiety disorders can include a pounding heart, difficulty breathing, upset stomach, muscle tension, sweating or choking, and feeling faint or shaky.

But most people can learn to manage with their symptoms and get on with their lives again.

Dr Habib hoped sharing his experience would be a sign of strength to help inspire others battling their own mental health issues.

