Mother and grandma bashed by strangers for getting 'drunk' while breastfeeding and caring for kids

Two women who saw a mother and grandma getting 'drunk' while caring for several young children, decided to take justice into their own hands and proceeded to attack the women – and film it.

The shaky video shows the supposedly drunk women sitting by a lake in Russia, accompanied by two young children, a baby and multiple bottles of alcohol.

The ladies behind the camera were another mother and daughter, along with a friend, according to the Mirror.

The younger woman sitting on the grass was breastfeeding a newborn baby and struggled to stand or defend herself when the observers launched the attack.

One of women takes the baby off the mum and slaps her in the face.

Then, she turns to the grandmother and hits her repeatedly with a bag and kicks her.

“What are you doing? Look at all this alcohol,” she reportedly says in Russian.

The two older children witness the attack, and the girl can be seen covering her eyes in fear.

Bottles are strewn across the grass, littering the picturesque spot by the lake.

The lady behind the phone then tells her acquaintance to stop the assault and orders the kids to get into her car.

Hospital reports confirmed the children had alcohol in their system and police reacted by launching an investigation into the mother.

Officers searched her home and concluded that the children were well fed and had adequate living conditions.

The mother was fined for ‘dereliction of parental duties’ while the women who started the attack were not investigated.

