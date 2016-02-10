News

Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Aquarium tank fills with blood after shark attacks diver in front of tourists

Yahoo7 News /

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying video has emerged of the moment a scuba diver was grabbed and shaken like a rag doll by a large, pregnant ragged tooth shark at a South African aquarium.

The heavily pregnant ragged tooth shark, also known as a grey nurse shark, bites the diver on the arm and thrashes him around in the blood-filled water.

The diver was treated for serious wounds on his arm and has since made a full recovery, already returning to the water according to local media.

The diver was treated for serious wounds on his arm and has since made a full recovery. Photo: ViralHog

There are currently over 30 grey nurse sharks in aquariums across Australia and less than 1000 left in Australian waters after mass hunting of the endangered marine species in the 1950s and 1970s.

While they do tend to show signs of aggression, grey nurse sharks are often found be docile in nature and hardly attack divers.

