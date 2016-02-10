Aquarium tank fills with blood after shark attacks diver in front of tourists

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying video has emerged of the moment a scuba diver was grabbed and shaken like a rag doll by a large, pregnant ragged tooth shark at a South African aquarium.

The heavily pregnant ragged tooth shark, also known as a grey nurse shark, bites the diver on the arm and thrashes him around in the blood-filled water.

The diver was treated for serious wounds on his arm and has since made a full recovery, already returning to the water according to local media.

There are currently over 30 grey nurse sharks in aquariums across Australia and less than 1000 left in Australian waters after mass hunting of the endangered marine species in the 1950s and 1970s.

While they do tend to show signs of aggression, grey nurse sharks are often found be docile in nature and hardly attack divers.

Diver's incredible encounter with the world's largest great white shark

In previously unseen footage, a team of divers got up close and personal with a mammoth 7-metre great white shark off the coast of Mexico.

Seven-metre monster stalking Aussie beaches

There are fears a second Great White Shark up to seven metres long is stalking Adelaide beaches.

Man films own shark attack wounds and shares them on Instagram

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: A man has filmed his own shark attack wounds and shared them on Instagram.

Girls scream as gigantic shark tries to bite through cage

This gigantic great white shark in South Africa tries to make a meal of a shark cage as the divers scream.

Diver Spooked by Great White Shark

This diver was swimming the deep blue sea when he saw something swim out the corner of his eye. A great white shark had spotted him, so he quickly swam to his boat screaming for dear life and shouted at his friends to get back to safety, too.

Amazing high-fiving shark returns

New video of a huge great white shark known as Deep Blue, who previously found fame high-fiving a diver, has emerged online.

Shark follows dog along beach

A Geraldton beachgoer has filmed a shark following their dog along the shallows.