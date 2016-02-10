News

Toddler's body found after NSW home fire (clone 39857395)
Body of toddler found inside home destroyed by fire

'My parents are dead': Student's quick-thinking lie might have saved her life

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

A young girl has escaped a predator who approached her outside her school by telling him her parents were dead.

The quick thinking Reynella East College student was walking near her school on Monday morning when she was approached by the stranger.

The man claimed the year-six student’s mother told him to pick her up and tried to convince her to go with him.

The girl quickly made up a lie to catch him out, she told him ‘my parents are dead’, the Adelaide Advertiser reported.

The man then got in a green car and drove away.

Parents have since been warned about the attempted abduction.

The man was described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall with dark hair. He reportedly had a sleeve tattoo that included a snake.

Reynella East College Principal Caroline Green praised the student for being a quick thinker.

She was stunned how people were willing to approach a student in public.

