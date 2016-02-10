Former deputy mayor Salim Mehajer says he is 'disappointed' over suspension

Salim Mehajer, the former deputy mayor of Auburn Council, has expressed his disappointment in the decision to suspend the council pending a public inquiry.

As Minister for Local Government Paul Toole announced the decision yesterday, Mr Mehajer claims that the media was informed before the councillors were.

“I find it very disturbing and I am somewhat disgusted that the media was informed prior to us councillors knowing about this,” the Daily Telegraph reported him as saying.

Councillors on Sydney's most controversial council will be stood down indefinitely.

“After careful consideration of Auburn City Council’s submission and given the serious nature of the allegations the council is facing, it is clear that it is in the public interest to temporarily suspend the council during the course of the inquiry,” Mr Toole said.

“I have not taken the decision to suspend Auburn City Council lightly.

An administrator will be appointed to replace the councillors.

Mr Mehajer said he respects the decision made by the NSW government.

“The decision to indefinitely suspend remains respected. I am however disappointed that the suspension has taken place prior to the completion of the ongoing investigation,” Mr Mehajer said.

“Investigations should be made, concluded and then decisions finalised based on the findings.

“I believe that it is now a matter for the Australian legal system to play its role in reference to the above, to ensure justice is kept.”

The council area includes the suburbs of Lidcombe, Berala and Sydney Olympic Park.

Mr Toole gave the council two weeks to argue why this action should not be taken and, despite their pleas, however the minister has not been swayed into changing his mind.

An inquiry is currently underway into whether the council has acted corruptly.

The city of Auburn has of recent times become the poster child for scandal and controversy at a perfect time for the NSW Government, which wants to merge local councils.



The NSW Government was already proposing to split the council up into two nearby councils, Holroyd and Parramatta - a move that's expected to be finalised later this year.

As for Mr Mehajer, he's facing several other probes for his business and driving record, something he may now have more time to focus on.