"It just blew my mind seeing the size of it."

'It blew my mind': Fisherman who pulled in 364kg black marlin

Those are the words of a Northland fisherman who managed to haul in a 364kg black marlin.

Craig Johnson caught the massive fish on Saturday at the Hen and Chicken Islands off the coast of Whangarei while out fishing with his friend Kurt Bennetto, according to Fairfax.

Roman Coltellaro, who was in his boat nearby, spotted the action and his friends jumped into Bennetto's boat to help Johnson bring the marlin in.

Coltellaro filmed as Johnson and his friends dragged the fish in and has since shared the footage on Facebook.

RELATED: Spear fisherman films face-to-face encounter with great white shark

RELATED: Fisherman cuts hole in ice to save seal

It took around an hour and a quarter for the fish to be pulled onto the boat.

"She was pulling the boat around. To tell the truth, we were very nervous just seeing a fish that size when it was jumping out of the water," Johnson, who used a 37kg line, told Fairfax

"It just blew my mind seeing the size of it."

The 44-year-old told Fairfax he and Bennetto had heard about the black marlin and went out on Thursday so see if they could catch the behemoth.

They returned on Saturday and were successful.

RELATED VIDEOS