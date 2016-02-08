News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Desperate search underway for missing boy, 5, near Mudgee
Desperate search underway for boy, 3, missing from campsite

'Never eating your chips again': Viewers slam 'disturbing' Doritos Super Bowl ad

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

A Doritos Super Bowl advertisement made by a Perth-born filmmaker has sent social media into meltdown with viewers slamming the ad calling it “chilling” and “disturbing” for making premature birth “appetizing”.

2 Dead in Calif. Homebuilt Plane Crash
1:12

2 Dead in Calif. Homebuilt Plane Crash
0401_0500_nat_crash2
0:34

Man charged over horrific crash south west of Sydney
Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai In Mingora
1:06

Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai In Mingora
'Say His Name, Stephon Clark' - Sacramento Protesters React to Autopsy Findings
0:39

'Say His Name, Stephon Clark' - Sacramento Protesters React to Autopsy Findings
0331_1800_qld_coast
1:34

Gold Coast experiencing unusually quiet Easter long weekend
0331_0700_nat_newsbreak
6:40

News Break - March 31
Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker: Tale of the tape
0:30

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker: Tale of the tape
Trump has talked to Mattis about U.S.-Mexico wall funding: Pentagon
1:14

Trump has talked to Mattis about U.S.-Mexico wall funding: Pentagon
Cheetah takes empty seat on Serengeti family safari
0:46

Cheetah takes empty seat on Serengeti family safari
Trump's VA pick draws concern over thin management record
1:25

Trump's VA pick draws concern over thin management record
Clashes Reported as Palestinians Mark Land Day by Marching to Gaza Border
20:44

Clashes Reported as Palestinians Mark Land Day by Marching to Gaza Border
Trump's VA pick draws concern over thin management record
1:25

Trump's VA pick draws concern over thin management record
 

Hundreds of social media users have vented their disgust over the commercial, which opens with a father eating Doritos during his partners ultrasound appointment.

The commercal shows an unborn child reaching for a corn chip. Photo: Doritos

It ends with the mother screaming as the unborn baby lunges from her womb in pursuit of the popular snack.

The controversial advert has sparked heated debate on various social media channels with many declaring the commercial was “hilarious”, while others vowed never to eat Doritos again.

A pro-abortion group fumed at what it called the “tactic of humanizing fetuses & sexist tropes of dads as clueless & moms as uptight”.



Peter Carstairs’ 30-second advertisement for Doritos was one of two finalists screened during the annual championship game of the US’ National Football League as part of a global competition.

But the short film, was pipped at the post and came in second to a rival advertisement featuring resourceful dogs.

One tweet posted by The Sklar Brothers ‏stated: 'Nothing's more appetizing than an extremely pre mature birth. Way to go Doritos. #SB50'

Mindy Kaling tweeted: 'That Doritos ad was chilling.'

'We'll start with the idea of premature babies and then work backwards,' said the Doritos ad exec.' another social media user, Brandon McCarthy, tweeted.







However, there were many viewers who thought the advert was genius, including The Rock.









With a 100 million-plus audience, the cost of buying a 30-second advertising slot during the Super Bowl can be as much as $US5 million and the advertisements are often dissected as closely as the outcome of the game.

At stake in the annual competition was $US1 million in cash and a chance to shadow Hollywood director Zack Snyder.

Carstairs’ credits as a director include the 2007 film September and episodes of Nowhere Boys and Winners & Losers. He grew up in the Wheatbelt but lives in Melbourne.

T.J. Ward and Malik Jackson of the Denver Broncos celebrate at the end of Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. Photo:Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime. Photo: Matt Cowan/Getty Images

Carstairs may not be too disappointed. Speaking to The West Australian before the result was known, he said it was about exposure and opportunity, not the cash.

“We wanted to do it because it’s such a great vehicle for exposure for a film-maker in Australia,” he said.

“The thing about being a film-maker is we don’t exist without an audience. It’s not always easy to get your stuff in front of an audience.”


Top 5 Super Bowl Ads Of All Time

Megan Fox | Motorola

Old Spice

Reebok | Terry Tate

Taco Bell | Viva Young

Prom | Audi



News break – February 8

Back To Top