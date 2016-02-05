Queensland arrest footage shows difficulty of frontline policing

Footage of police detaining an out-of-control young boy while being ridiculed by bystanders highlights the difficult position frontline police find themselves in, says the police union.

The confronting footage shows two Inala officers carrying an uncooperative boy by his arms and legs towards their police vehicle.

The boy, reported by The Courier Mail to be around age 10, can be seen screaming and resisting the officers' grip in the video.

The footage was posted onto social media last week and so far has been viewed more than 13,000 times.

The large crowd standing around while the incident occurs can be heard yelling “police brutality”.

Other people on the tape can be heard yelling at the officers to: “Leave him alone”.

Despite the aggressive verbal abuse the officers remain calm during the situation.

The other officer tells the crowd: “Move on. Move on. Move. Move.”

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said he would have “done the exact same thing” as the officers featured in the footage.

“This situation shows an everyday example of police dealing with juveniles under the law and how this area of legislation requires a lot of ¬sensitivity and understanding,” he told The Courier Mail.

“The footage clearly shows police using the least amount of force needed to assist the juvenile.”

The short video was filmed at an Inala shopping centre bus stop on a mobile phone and uploaded to social media last week under the name “police brutality”.

More than 1000 people have commented on the footage to date, with most believing that the police had acted appropriately during the situation.

The footage comes after video of a 12-year-old boy spitting and swearing at police went viral.

A young boy has been charged after allegedly throwing rocks at passing buses in Lethbridge Park in late December.

Ugly video of the arrest where the boy is handcuffed by officers has emerged on Facebook after the boy's mother posted it online calling for 'justice'.

The boy's mother, who filmed the video in December, claims her son is regularly targeted by police.

She said in an exclusive interview with 7 News: "It's constant harassment, every where he goes, doesn't matter where he is, the police see him, they stop him."

In the video, which has been shared more than 16,000 times, the boy is seen swearing, spitting, and threatening officers. It has since been removed from social media.

A Mount Druitt policeman tells the mother that her son is being arrested for ‘throwing rocks at passing vehicles as well as causing damage to two different bus windows’.

A heated argument starts when one of the officers asks for her son’s name- the woman can be heard saying 'This s*** is going viral."

“What, you arrested him and you don’t even know his name?” she questions.

“That’s why I’m asking you, what’s his name?” the officer says.

The boy claims the officer already knew his name, and a struggle for the boy’s details ensues.

One boy, believed to be her son in a red cap, can be seen wearing handcuffs with his arms secured behind his back.

The woman posted the video to her Facebook page less than 24 hours ago, and already the video has gained over one million views.

“This is the s**t my boy has to put up with on a regular basis and we are sick of it. This is how the boys in blue do it in Mounty County where is the justices [sic] for our people,” she captioned the video on Facebook.

Explicit language can be heard through the entirety of the four-and-a-half minute video, most of it directed at police by the three youngsters.

Many viewers of the video have commented on the language of the children, with the eldest being no more than 13 years of age.

“What despicable behavior from these children,” one woman posted on Facebook.

“That kid could have killed someone throwing rocks at cars,” another wrote.

“If my children ever spoke like that to anyone they would know what a good backhand was.”

In the video police state that the boy is under arrest, however by the end of the footage they have taken the handcuffs off him.

The video was filmed at about 5.40pm on Sunday, December 27 when police from Mt Druitt responded to reports of rocks being thrown at buses.

Officers detained the 12-year-old boy in Bougainville Road at Lethbridge Park, in relation to the incident.

When the boy was identified he was released from police custody.

On Monday, January 18, he was the boy was issued a FCAN for the offence of throw object at a vehicle x 2.

The boy is due to appear at Children's Court on March 3.

Last year a Melbourne couple say they were threatened with a taser, strip searched, and told to delete footage of the encounter from their phone after being stopped by Queensland Police officers moments after they left the Gold Coast airport.

Preschool teacher Hayley Van Hostauyen posted video of the encounter after she and her partner were pulled over in a video which has since skyrocketed to over one million views.

Police will tell their side of the story in tonight's news bulletin at 4pm.

"Just drove out of Gold Coast airport, I have no club gear on at all they simply seen me and my partner Hayley at a red light noticed a 13 tattooed on my neck and pulled us over made us get out of car,” Ms Van Hostauyuen’s partner says in the post.

