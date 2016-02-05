Man charged with murder of Queensland father following unit fire

Police have arrested a man over the murder of Dalby father Mark Wilkes last month.

The 45-year-old died in a fire at his unit on January 20.

This afternoon detectives charged a 43-year-old Dalby man with murder, arson and burglary.

The accused will face Toowoomba court on Monday.

Last month emergency services were called to the home north-west of Toowoomba to find it engulfed in flames around 10pm.

Early indications showed that the fire, on Edward Street, was not believed to be suspicious.

Inspector Peter Bradow, a spokesman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, told 7 News: "On arrival there were flames coming out through the front of the building.

"The crews went into action with hose and extinguished the fire with two hose lines."

It took firefighters around an hour to extinguish.



A short time later a body was located inside, police are investigating the cause of the tragic blaze.

