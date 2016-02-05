‘My bones were so brittle’: Moment anorexic teen breaks ribs during loving embrace

The horrifying moment a teen suffering from anorexia broke her ribs after leaping into her boyfriend’s arms has served as a wake up call.

‘My bones were so brittle’: Moment anorexic girl breaks rib during loving embrace

18-year-old Georgia McGrath was so thin that when she shared a loving embrace with her boyfriend her frail body couldn’t withstand the boisterous blow.

Online reports state that at the time the painful incident occurred McGrath weighed in at a tiny five stone.

The eye-watering accident however caused Georgia to have the breakthrough she needed to overcome her illness after realising she was too thin.

The UK model is reported to have lived on just 200 calories per day after developing the debilitating disease in 2012.

The model lost half her original body weight during her battle with anorexia limiting herself to just three rice cakes a day.

The 18-year-old’s body mass index had become dangerously low measuring in at only 11.6 when the recommended range for her age and height is between 18.5 and 25.

"When I jumped into Ashton’s arms for a hug I was left screaming in agony and could barely breathe, I thought I’d punctured my lungs,” the model told The Sun.

“I was so stick thin and my bones were so brittle that I’d fractured my ribs from the jump.”

"It was terrifying.”

“The pain was so intense, I never for one moment thought I would have such a severe injury from something as simple as posing for a cute photograph."

McGrath explained how the illness began after she was called "fat" by a classmate while at school.

"From there I switched my meals for rice cakes and became obsessed with the gym," Georgia told The Sun.

"I was so desperate to be thin that I was burning 1,500 calories a day at the gym and cycling 10 miles to get there and back.”

“Then back at home I’d pretend to cook food in the kitchen, make a load of mess and leave the dishes out so my parents thought I’d eaten. “

In August the 18-year-old was rushed to hospital after suffering from stroke-like symptoms.

"When my mum found out that I’d fractured my ribs she burst into tears and was terrified that I was so fragile I’d break my neck,” McGrath mused.

McGrath is now back up to a healthy 10st 4lbs.

