BMX icon Dave Mirra found dead

BMX icon Dave Mirra has been tragically found dead, according to North Carolina police.

Police have since said the death was believed to be a suicide.

"At approximately 4pm today, Greenville Police responded to the 200 block of Pinewood Road for an apparent suicide." the police department posted on Facebook.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered Dave Mirra, 41, of Greenville, sitting in a truck with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had been visiting friends in the area a short time before the incident.

Mirra was considered an icon in the pro-BMX world and was instrumental in bringing the sport to the city of Greenville, police said.

The city had since become home to more than 20 professional BMX riders.

The record-holding athlete is survived by his wife and two children.

"We mourn the loss today of a great friend and wonderful human being who touched the lives of so many around the world with his gift. He called Greenville, North Carolina home and was as humble a guy talking with kids on a street corner about bikes as he was in his element on the world stage.

"The Greenville Police Department will be handling the death investigation.

"The family of Dave Mirra would appreciate privacy during this very difficult time."

