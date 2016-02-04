UFO researcher says Russian flying saucer footage was legitimate

A UFO sighting over Russia's capital last month was legitimate, according to the leader of a self-styled UFO research group.

News Corp reports Kosmopoisk founder and leader Vadim Chernobrov believes a video of four mysterious lights flying in formation over Moscow was not the result of digital trickery but a real, mysterious sighting.

The otherworldly orbs caused the usual speculative storm online after they recorded and uploaded.

Now Chernobrov, who reportedly once claimed to have built a time machine, has weighed in adding his gravitas the claims of a man called Timur who first spotted the strange spectacle.

“There were four balls of light. A red one to the left, two white ones in the middle and a less bright one to the right,” Timur told Russian media.

"Sometimes the one on the right would disappear and come back.

"All together, they made the geometric shape of a rhombus.”

According to News Corp, Chernobrov is convinced the footage is the genuine article.

“The lights cannot be explained as either an atmospheric or a cosmic image," he was quoted as saying.

“The chance of it being some sort of mirage is also impossible due to the precise geometric form the objects have formed.”

“Some have said they could look like Chinese lanterns but I would dismiss this possibility because of the movements and speed of the objects.”

It is not the first time Chernobrov and his team of UFOlogists and cryptozoologists have claimed to have discovered the truth behind Earth's fledgling inter-planetary relations.

In September last year his team claimed to have discovered ancient remnants of a crashed UFO in Russia.

He was among a group of researchers who believed stone discs found in the Medveditskaya ridge region of the Zhirnovsky district, Volgograd, were millions of years old signs of extraterrestrial visitors.

"We managed to find a dozen of these stone disks, but this is such a unique one" Chernobrov told a local news website.

"Other stones we found is not more more than 1 diameter in diameter.

Previously, we have been able to find such alien stones, but the biggest of them found was in the Kuzbass which was of two metre in diameters (sic)."