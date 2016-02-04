Paul Henry newsreader Hilary Barry has huge giggle fit live on air

Paul Henry show newsreader Hilary Barry has lost it, again, live on air after hearing "emergency defecation situation" during a dispatch.

She broke down after hearing a report on the Malaysian diplomat who admitted visiting the home of a young woman without pants and then pooing on her front doorstep.

After the dispatch, which mentioned an "emergency defecation situation", sound returned to the studio where Barry, along with host Paul Henry, burst into laughter.

Full audio clip below

"I think I'm having one myself," she could be heard saying, referring to the emergency defecation situation.

She then had to read a report about a man who died after being sucked out of a plane after a hole was blown open due to a suspected bomb.

However, she couldn't contain herself throughout the story.

"Today could be the day I lose my job," she said. "Still, I'd get to lie in."

Reporter Emily Cooper apologised to Barry on Twitter, admitting she thought the line may set off the newsreader.

Thought the defectation line might get you started, sorry! @Hilary_Barry @PaulHenryShow — Emily Cooper (@em_cooper23) February 3, 2016

Barry has received plenty of support from her fans on Twitter.

@PaulHenryShow @Hilary_Barry LOVED IT! Such a genuine reaction, and what an utterly ridiculous turn of phrase! Thanks for being real!!!! — Malcolm Jeffrey (@Malcy_J) February 3, 2016

