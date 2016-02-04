Cheeky monkey steals bus driver's lunch

A cheeky monkey has gotten the better of an oblivious bus driver, boarding his bus and pinching his lunch.

The hilarious video shows the clever monkey entertaining a bunch of tourists in Spain.

The animal can be seen perched on the driver’s window holding a banana skin.

It drops the skin on the floor of the bus.

The driver can be heard scolding the monkey: ‘Don’t drop it on the floor, what’s wrong with you?’

He then strokes the animal’s fur and urges it to say goodbye to the rest of the passengers.

As he tries to usher it out of the window, the monkey has other ideas.

It leaps into the bus, quickly grabs the driver’s lunch and bolts for it.