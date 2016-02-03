Controversial multi-millionaire Kim Dotcom wasn't joking when he declared his new romance with a New Zealand beauty had taken off at "internet speed".

Kim Dotcom's new love interest broke up with her ex very recently

The internet tycoon's new love interest, 21-year-old Elizabeth Donnelly, only ended her previous relationship, with Auckland socialite and businessman Mark Harrison, just over a week ago, according to the NZ Herald.

Posting about the whirlwind romance on social media, the father of five says he is in a good place, with happy kids, a beautiful home and a new love.

This year is starting great. Happy kids. New love. Great legal team. MegaNet is coming together. Beautiful new home. And you, my friends! :) — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 25, 2016

It is believed the new couple met after exchanging messages on Instagram only eight weeks ago.

Dotcom told the NZ Herald they were keen on each other from the start, but he was willing to wait for her to be ready. He even encouraged her to go on holiday with Harrison earlier this year so she could make up her mind.

She decided to break-up with Mr Harrison when she returned and felt confident that it was over.

This is Dotcom's first romance since separation from ex wife Mona Dotcom in July 2014.

Dotcom has moved out of his $50 million Coatesville mansion, in New Zealand, – where his ex lived 50 metres away in a cottage on the property – and into a rented waterfront penthouse apartment in Auckland, with Donnelly, according to the Herald.

"My luck has changed once I moved away from that mansion,” Dotcom told the paper.

"I thought I would never love again. My heart turned ice cold after my separation from Mona. To love and be loved is what happiness is all about.

“I'm so happy that I met Liz and that I can feel those butterflies again."

Ms Donnelly said her first date with Dotcom was spent at his penthouse, with estranged wife Mona and the children.

"I came over here (to the penthouse). We just hung out inside and the kids were here and Mona was here but we got on well," she said.

Ms Donnelly is believed to be a third year business and law student at Auckland University of Technology.

'''Related videos:

'''