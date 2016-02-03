News

Commonwealth Games opening ceremony kicks off in spectacular style
'We are all connected': Prince Charles declares 2018 Commonwealth Games open

AFP officers visit Senator Lambie's office following allegations of ADF abuse and cover up

Nicholas McCallum, Kamilia Palu and AAP
Yahoo7 News

Federal police officers have visited Senator Jacqie Lambie's office after she made allegations of abuse was covered up in the elite SAS.

AFP officers entered the Tasmanian senator's office Wednesday afternoon after Ms Lambie made the allegation in the Senate overnight.



The independent senator launched a blistering attack under parliamentary privilege accusing the Australian Defence Force of abuse cover ups.

Ms Lambie made the claims in the Senate adjournment debate overnight and cited two cases of alleged abuse she claims has been covered up by Defence Force officials.

Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused the Australian Defence Force of high level abuse cover-ups. Photo: 7 News

The accusations, which involve the reported mistreatment of SAS trooper Evan Donaldson and former Army officer Marcus Saltmarsh, include claims of sexual assault.



The two men watched on from the public gallery during Senator Lambie's talk.

She said Mr Donaldson was sexually assaulted during secretive training and when he attempted to take sick leave, he was stripped of his position and his qualifications and his identity was illegally changed on the Commonwealth database.

The Tasmanian senator has included David Morrison in her claims, saying he helped to 'spread lies'. Photo: YouTube

"During a resistance to interrogation exercise, Evan was bashed, bound, gagged, blindfolded, stripped naked, placed in stress positions, deprived of sleep and food for 96 hours and during that time he was sexually assaulted and left bleeding," she alleged.

In the second case, Senator Lambie said Mr Saltmarsh was sent autopsy photographs of the dead body of his best friend, who he allegedly shot by mistake.

Senator Lambie spoke of two cases of abuse involving a trooper and a former Army officer. Photo: Twitter

She claims it was an orchestrated move to push the former officer to take his own life.

"The cover up in this matter has been at a very high level, spectacular and absolutely deliberate," she told the chamber while describing Mr Saltmarsh's case.

Senator Lambie says the alleged cover-ups are 'at very high level, spectacular and absolutely deliberate'. Photo: 7 News

She has also accused former Chief of Army and Australian of the Year winner David Morrison of helping to spread lies regarding the source of the photographs.

Senator Lambie is encouraging Mr Morrison to step down as Australian of the Year after he was crowed early last week.

