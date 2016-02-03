A mother was brought to tears by a kind-hearted McDonald's worker who fixed up her family's bill at an outlet in northern New South Wales.

McDonald's worker restores mother's faith after random act of kindness

Danica Rodwell took to Facebook saying she had already ordered and only realised she did not have enough money to cover the food when she reached the checkout.

The worker did not move her on, instead Danica said the young man at the Chinderah restaurant "restored her faith" in "good people" after a long day househunting.

"I am broke, exhausted, stressed beyond words and trying to scramble together a few dollars for my boys dinner on the long drive home," Danica Rodwell posted on Facebook.

"Instead of asking me to move out of the drive through as I was blocking others he paid for the lot plus got a meal for me.

"I'm now sitting here in tears in the carpark because he has restored my faith that there are good people left!"

Her post also contained a photo of the young man to acknowledge his kind act, because he would not share his name with her.

"He wouldn't give me his name because he just wanted to make me smile not to get recognition," said wrote.

"Pay it forward I will... What a gorgeous young man!"

One of his colleagues at the fast-food outlet, shift-assistant Joy Dempster, said she is not surprised he helped Danica out as he always puts other's needs before his own.

"He is always such a kind-hearted person," said Joy Dempster.

