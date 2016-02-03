News

'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Historic church tower crumbles in Europe

Yahoo News

The moment an historic church tower crumbled to the ground like a pack of cards in Europe has been caught on camera reportedly by shocked residents.

Three-year-old found safe after spending the night lost in the bush
Newsbreak - April 1
Rat spotted sitting on top of bread rolls in supermarket aisle
Rat spotted sitting on top of bread rolls in supermarket aisle
Missing boy, 3, reunited with family after being found safe
Missing boy, 3, reunited with family after being found safe
Police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Florida woman marries tree
Dash cam captures moment driver scrapes between cars before causing crash
Dash cam captures moment driver scrapes between cars before causing crash
Police called in to break up out-of-control party in Perth
Newsbreak - April 1
Family and friends farewell Steven Hawking at funeral in Cambridge
House goes up in flames in Adelaide
Desperate search underway for missing little boy in regional NSW
 

The tower of the 300-year-old building reportedly in the town of Rossello, Spain, appears to begin breaking apart, before momentum builds and it completely gives way.

As the tower crumbles a plume of dust and debris fills the street.

Residents reportedly spotted cracks in the building a few weeks before the incident. Source: LiveLeak.

According to the Mirror council was alerted to the building's demise, when residents reportedly first spotted cracks a few weeks earlier.

Due to it's structural instability two families had been evacuated from next door and police had told people to stay away when a piece of stone was found on the ground just hours before the collapse, according to LiveLeak.

A 300-year-old church tower collapses into a pile of rubble. Source: LiveLeak

According to online reports, the area had been sealed off and no casualties were reported.


