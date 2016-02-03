Historic church tower crumbles in Europe

The moment an historic church tower crumbled to the ground like a pack of cards in Europe has been caught on camera reportedly by shocked residents.

The tower of the 300-year-old building reportedly in the town of Rossello, Spain, appears to begin breaking apart, before momentum builds and it completely gives way.

As the tower crumbles a plume of dust and debris fills the street.

According to the Mirror council was alerted to the building's demise, when residents reportedly first spotted cracks a few weeks earlier.

Due to it's structural instability two families had been evacuated from next door and police had told people to stay away when a piece of stone was found on the ground just hours before the collapse, according to LiveLeak.

According to online reports, the area had been sealed off and no casualties were reported.

