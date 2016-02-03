News

Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
Young Mackay girl on a mission to see as much as she can before she goes blind

Natasha Christian Yahoo7 and Mylee Hogan 7 News
Yahoo7 /

A young Mackay girl with a degenerative eye disease is on a mission to see everything she can before she loses her sight.

1:20

11-year-old Louvaro Kerwin put together a visual bucket list, and has been busy ticking all of them off.

This week the little girl known as ‘Lulu’ jumped out of a plane to see the world from 3000m up in the sky.

One year earlier she was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a condition which has slowly been taking her sight.

But Louvaro is determined to see the world before she goes blind.

Fortunately the law recently changed so she could see it from up in the sky.

The legal skydiving age is 12, however an exception was made for her because she was running out of time.

Doctors have no way to tell how long her sight will last.

“It won’t really impact my life, I’ll just have a normal life as a normal human,” she told 7 News.

Her Stepfather Zac Bleakley said ‘Lulu’ takes it in stride.

The list of thrill seeking adventures she hopes to achieve in the near future includes; to swim with sharks and dolphins and to have a white Christmas in America.

She’s hopeful what she sees will become life-long memories.

