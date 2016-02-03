Former magazine queen Nene King has told of how she ignored the advice she had given to thousands of women, after her third husband was taken by a shark.

Nene King tells court she 'went off the rails' after husband was taken by a shark

During the County Court trial of her former friend, Colin Hahne, Ms King said she ‘went off the rails’.

Hahne is accused of taking more than $40,000 from her in 2009.

Ms King, the former editor of Woman’s Day and Australian Women’s Weekly, said magazines had been her world until her father died in 1996 and five weeks later her husband, Patrick Bowring, died from a suspected shark attack when diving off Bondi.

Ms King said the deaths led to her depression and she admitted she developed a drug problem.

“I was very, very, very unhappy for two or three years and I saw psychiatrists.

"I tried to sabotage my own life. I didn't care."

Ms King told of how she was once named the richest woman in Australian publishing.

Once she quit her job, she bought a house in Caulfield South in 2003 and became a recluse.

Hahne and his boyfriend had been living in Ms King's Caulfield South home since 2007.

The three of them developed a strong friendship.

Hahne has pleaded not guilty to 49 charges from February to August 2009.

He's accused of stealing almost $38,000 from Ms King, mainly using her bank cards.

And he allegedly attempted to steal a further $4100."

"I'm a fool. I'm trusting. I felt sorry for him. I know it sounds pathetic but I just paid the bills," Ms King said.

She said the first time she met Mr Hahne was in her back garden and she tried some "ice" he had obtained with him.

Ms King said Mr Hahne told her how he had had 13 companies which went bust and he had no money, so she agreed to let him move in with her.

Ms King said Mr Hahne had asked her for money to help pay his parents’ mortgage, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars for legal fees over a court case.

During her court appearance she looked at Mr Hahne sitting in the dock and said, "Don't roll your eyes. It's the truth."

Ms King said she had enjoyed both men's company when they stayed at her.

She said she had worked very hard and earned a lot of money during her career.

She said she would buy clothes worth thousands of dollars but leave the tags on them and never wear them.

The trial continues.