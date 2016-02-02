Under-fire cafe was trying to be green not anti-trim

A Christchurch cafe says it is trying to be more environmentally-friendly by choosing not to offer a low-fat milk option, not rude as some commentators claim.

Lyttelton Coffee Company co-owner Stephen Mateer was criticised after it was revealed the cafe did not serve trim milk.

The cafe sources milk from an Oxford farm in North Canterbury and it is supplied to them in 15-litre re-usable stainless steel containers. The milk only comes whole.

Mr Mateer told Radio New Zealand it has never offered a trim milk option, and says he has been using the local farmer's milk for the past six months.

He said the milk was more expensive for the company, but they wanted to "get rid of our plastic packaging and use a whole milk product that's not homogenised".

Debate about the cafe's choice was sparked when a photo of a sign, which reads, "Don't do trim, eh. You're fooling ya self anyway", was shared on the Avenues magazine Facebook page.

Avenues magazine asked its readers: "Does Lyttelton Coffee Company have a point about not serving "trim" coffees? Is using trim milk in hot drinks just a sop or is it something you expect your fave cafe to offer?"

The reaction to the post was mixed, with some labelling the cafe "rude" and saying they would not go there, while others said they had the right to serve what they want.

The Lyttelton Coffee Company responded to commenters: "The sign is a little cheeky I'm sorry for this, however the tantrums from some trim drinkers have been slightly unbearable for our staff."

Mr Mateer said a customer had written the sign.

He also said the locally-sourced milk was amazing, and said he was not trying to be rude by not serving trim milk.

"It's a personal choice. I don't like putting two to three hundred plastic bottles out the back of the building (for recycling) every week," he told John Campbell.

A flat white at his cafe costs $4.