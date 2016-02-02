Cruz beats Trump in Iowa caucuses, Clinton and Sanders in virtual tie

First-term Texas senator Ted Cruz has won the Republican Iowa caucus, dealing a massive blow to Donald Trump's White House ambitions.

Senator Cruz beat the billionaire Trump in Iowa's presidential nominating contest, dealing a big upset to the national front-runner in the race to be the Republican Party's White House nominee in this year's presidential election.

“No one remembers who came in second.” - Walter Hagen — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2013

Mr Cruz, a conservative lawmaker from Texas, won with 28 per cent of the vote compared to 24 per cent for businessman Trump, according to MSNBC.

Marco Rubio, a US senator from Florida, came in third place with 23 per cent, making him easily the leader among establishment candidates.

The results of the Democratic battle remain unclear with Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders literally neck-and-neck with more than 90 per cent of the vote counted.

The former Secretary of State was was leading the senator from Vermont by less than 1 per cent but the gap has narrowed to 49.9 per cent and 49.5 per cent respectively, The Hill reports.

The Clinton campaign told MSNBC they were expecting to win the vote.

Former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley announced he was withdrawing from the Democratic race after to register a vote of less than 1 per cent.

News break – February 2