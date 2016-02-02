'I will humiliate Australia': ‘Legal rape’ group leader Daryush Valizadeh could be banned from visit

A man who believes "rape should be legalised on private property" says he is going to "humiliate Australia" at an organised meet up with his supporters next week.

"Legal rape" group leader Daryush Valizadeh told News Corp that he in no way questioned the product he was bringing to Australia and was not deterred despite attracting the label “KKK of misogyny”

He told the publisher: "I will humiliate your country like I did to Canada last summer."

The Return of Kings group leader, also known as Roosh V, refers to himself as a champion of "neomasculinity" and has planned a "tribal meeting" for his followers.

He’s put the call out for "attractive women" to meet in Australia before his arrival however, women, homosexual men and transgender men are not invited to the meet up.

Taking to Twitter overnight Valizadeh taunted Australians defiantly saying customs officers could not stop him entering the country.

He wrote: “F***k it, I just booked a flight to Australia. See you somewhere there on 2/6. I’ll stay a while, see some sights."

However, Immigration Minister Peter Dutton is seeking an urgent briefing on legal options to deny an entry visa and if there is a legal basis to bar his entry into Australia.

"Like all Australians I am offended by the reports that I've seen," he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

"Once I've got all that information I can make a decision about whether or not a visa can be cancelled."

But Mr Valizadeh has threatened to "sneak into" the country by private boat to Darwin from Indonesia or East Timor.

"I'll find a way to enter. I won't be stopped," he tweeted.

On Monday Valizadeh tweeted: "I just booked a flight to Australia I'll stay awhile see some sights."

Supporters of the group are expected to gather at several Australian cities this weekend.

Meet ups are expected to take place in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth on Saturday as part of an international celebration that will run in 43 other countries.

The group’s Sydney followers will meet at Coogee Pavilion, Hyde Park and Brighton Le Sands, while his Melbourne following will meet in Federation Square.

A Greens Senator Rachel Siewert says the reputation of Cottesloe’s Ocean Beach Hotel would be unfairly damaged if supporters go ahead with their meeting.

“Unfortunately the Ocean Beach Hotel does not have the power to stop this sickening group meeting outside their venue next Saturday. It is up to Minister Dutton to ensure these meetings do not go ahead.

“It is clear there is no place for Return of Kings’ promotion of sexual violence. I support the Mayor of Cottesloe for condemning the group and a recent petition calling on the State Government to act," Senator Siewert said.

Cottesloe Mayor Jo Dawkins said the town was not aware of the planned event until media reports emerged yesterday.

Ms Dawkins said the event would not be supported. “It’s certainly not something we would encourage,” she said.

“We’re very much a family suburb and we encourage family outings.”

WA Premier Colin Barnett said the group was not welcome in WA.

Mr Barnett fell short of calling for visas to be denied, claiming that they would probably be legally allowed to travel around Australia unless they broke a law, but called on venues not to cater to the group's meeting.

"What they are advocating I find despicable," he said.

"I think all West Australians would agree on that. They are not welcome in Western Australia and I certainly no public facility, either State or locally -owned, would be made available to them."

The "neomasculinist" supporters have been urged to travel in pairs or groups using indirect routes to avoid "green-haired female activists or male feminists" following them.

It's believed to be the first time supporters of the online group are meeting in real life.

According to Mr Valizadeh's website, a woman's value "significantly depends on her fertility and beauty. A man's value significantly depends on his resources, intellect, and character".

On his blog he instructs participants of the meet ups to ask: "Where is the nearest pet shop?" to men in the surrounding areas to figure out if they are also there for the meeting.

If asked the question, the men are told to respond with: "Yes, it's right here," and then introduce themselves to each other.

Return of the Kings has over 12,500 likes on Facebook and Valizadeh says the gatherings are for "male bonding".

Greens senator Larissa Waters has condemned the group, saying there is no place for the "violent, archaic and disturbing" views they believe in.

"I doubt there will be many men stupid enough to wander around on February 6th," the Queensland senator said in a statement.

"But any men who are thinking about attending these disturbing events should be aware that not only is their behaviour completely out of touch with the majority of Australians, but that it is a criminal offence to incite violence," she said.

News break – February 2