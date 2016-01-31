News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Train jumper a 'bloody idiot': WA premier (clone 39775839)
'Complete, utter, bloody idiot’: Premier calls out daredevil train jumper

Massive sinkhole closes highway in Oregon

Melissa Hills
Yahoo7 News /

Extraordinary footage has emerged of a massive sinkhole which has shut down Highway 101 along Oregon’s southern coast in the US.

0304_1800_sa_crash
1:08

Woman killed in sickening crash
0303_1800_wa_plane
0:55

Plane makes emergency landing on outback highway
0301_1800_qld_flood
2:20

Major rain event hits Townsville
Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
0:46

Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
0228_1800_ADL-Cali
0:19

Motorbike rider's lucky escape in spectacular Californian highway crash
0227_1600_nat_accident
0:22

Trucks collide near Tom Ugly's bridge
Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
1:41

Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
0523_1800_nsw_driverLJ
1:33

Highway patrol turns Canterbury racecourse into makeshift truckstop
1005_1600_nat-Sinkhole
1:18

Date night ruined after sinkhole swallows car
Crews across the West battle outbreak of wildfires
0:57

Crews across the West battle outbreak of wildfires
Dramatic End to Armed Standoff in Oregon
1:31

Dramatic End to Armed Standoff in Oregon
0131_0500_nat_breakingtruck
0:23

Truck in flames on Pacific Highway
 

The trouble began when heavy rain triggered a landslide last week.

According to reports a sinkhole in a nearby car park grew, state officials were forced to create a detour route for drivers until repairs are finished.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says a sinkhole has been plaguing the Curry County town of Harbor since heavy rains last month.

A contractor was working on it Thursday when the erosion started to accelerate on a nearby road.

Officials say the sinkhole didn't swallow any vehicles, and there were no injuries.

RELATED VIDEO

Back To Top