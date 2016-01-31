Massive sinkhole closes highway in Oregon

Extraordinary footage has emerged of a massive sinkhole which has shut down Highway 101 along Oregon’s southern coast in the US.

The trouble began when heavy rain triggered a landslide last week.

According to reports a sinkhole in a nearby car park grew, state officials were forced to create a detour route for drivers until repairs are finished.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says a sinkhole has been plaguing the Curry County town of Harbor since heavy rains last month.

A contractor was working on it Thursday when the erosion started to accelerate on a nearby road.

Officials say the sinkhole didn't swallow any vehicles, and there were no injuries.

