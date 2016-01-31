News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfire disaster
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfires

Australia's most wanted IS recruiter dead: reports

Yahoo7 News
Yahoo7 News /

Australia's most wanted Islamic State militant Neil Prakash is reportedly dead.

Timelapse Captures Bushfires in Western Australia
0:42

Timelapse Captures Bushfires in Western Australia
March for Our Lives demonstrations take place around the globe
2:02

March for Our Lives demonstrations take place around the globe
Whales die after mass stranding in Australia
0:45

Whales die after mass stranding in Australia
0324_1800_wa_facebook
0:33

Revelations that Facebook tried to shape Australia's 2016 election
0324_1800_wa_flight
2:59

First non-stop flight from Australia to UK prepares for takeoff
0302_1800_nsw_pm
1:43

NZ Prime Minister disappointed following talks with Turnbull
0301_1800_nsw_jail
0:24

Work on Goulburn's terrorist jail begins
0228_1800_ADL-Oakden
3:00

ICAC finds 'culture of coverups, incompetence and untruths' in Oakden report
0228_1800_nsw_pokies
1:22

Woolworths pub workers rewarded for monitoring pokie players
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
Meet the happily married professional dominatrix
2:44

Meet the happily married professional dominatrix
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
 

News Corp reports that the Melbourne-born terror recruiter was killed by what his supporters describe as 'martyrdom'.

Neil Prakesh. Photo: 7 News

Prakash is alleged to be the international point of contact to behead a police officer on Anzac Day.

Australian officials have not been able to confirm his death, security sources say he has 'been quiet for sometime'.

His death has reportedly been communicated between senior IS figures.


Teenage gunman Farhad Khalil Mohammad Jabar was reportedly in communication with Prakash in the months before he shot dead Sydney police accountant Curtis Cheng in Parramatta last year.

The 15-year-old was also in contact with two other men linked to Prakash this year including British fighter Raphael Hostey, the recruiter's offsider in Syria, according to a News Corp.

Prakesh, also know as Abu Khalid al-Cambodi, features on US terrorism watch lists after being linked to efforts to encourage attacks on Western countries including Australia.

Messages between Jabar and Prakash dating back to May last year apparently focus on their shared complaints about Australia's security laws.

Back To Top