Australia's most wanted IS recruiter dead: reports

Australia's most wanted Islamic State militant Neil Prakash is reportedly dead.

News Corp reports that the Melbourne-born terror recruiter was killed by what his supporters describe as 'martyrdom'.

Prakash is alleged to be the international point of contact to behead a police officer on Anzac Day.

Australian officials have not been able to confirm his death, security sources say he has 'been quiet for sometime'.

His death has reportedly been communicated between senior IS figures.

Teenage gunman Farhad Khalil Mohammad Jabar was reportedly in communication with Prakash in the months before he shot dead Sydney police accountant Curtis Cheng in Parramatta last year.

The 15-year-old was also in contact with two other men linked to Prakash this year including British fighter Raphael Hostey, the recruiter's offsider in Syria, according to a News Corp.

Prakesh, also know as Abu Khalid al-Cambodi, features on US terrorism watch lists after being linked to efforts to encourage attacks on Western countries including Australia.

Messages between Jabar and Prakash dating back to May last year apparently focus on their shared complaints about Australia's security laws.