News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Desperate search underway for missing boy, 5, near Mudgee
Desperate search underway for boy, 3, missing from campsite

"Can I talk to you later?": Activists target Julie Bishop in LA

By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent
AAP /

US animal rights activists have interrupted Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop's appearance at a Los Angeles university.

NOAA Pilots Assess Flood Potential During Flight Over Snowy Sierra Nevadas
0:42

NOAA Pilots Assess Flood Potential During Flight Over Snowy Sierra Nevadas
Animal activists protest outside Antler restaurant
0:11

Animal activists protest outside Antler restaurant
0331_sun_news
6:41

News Headlines - Saturday 31 March
0331_0700_nat_newsbreak
6:40

News Break - March 31
0330_0500_nat_newsbreak
2:29

Newsbreak - March 30
Behind the scenes at Heathrow Animal Reception Centre
1:46

Behind the scenes at Heathrow Animal Reception Centre
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_0700_nat_newsbreak
5:46

Newsbreak - March 4
Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
15:38

Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
0303_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:05

News Headlines: Saturday 3 March
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0228_1130_nat_islamicstate
0:45

Julie Bishop says war against ISIS is almost over
 

The activists, holding up bloody, graphic photos of livestock and calling for an end to Australia's live animal exports, held their protest during a question-and-answer session on Friday on the UCLA campus as part of the G'Day USA program.

"Can I talk to you later?" Ms Bishop asked activist Amanda Copeland.

Animal rights activists have interrupted an appearance by Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop at a Los Angeles university. Photo: AAP

Ms Copeland declined the invitation and kept describing what she said was the inhumane treatment of Australia's live export animals.

Some of the 100 or so audience members, including US and Australian officials, told the activist to "sit down".


Ms Bishop, who had been discussing the role of Australia, the US and China in the Asia-Pacific, calmed the room by allowing Ms Copeland to continue.

"Let her go," the foreign minister said from the stage.

Soon after Ms Copeland finished, another activist, Glenn Alexander, stood up and continued to lambast Australia's live export trade.

Two UCLA police officers, armed with guns and Tasers, arrived and led Mr Alexander out of the room.

US animal rights activists Glenn Alexander and Amanda Copeland showed the photo of the bloody animal to Ms Bishop and several hundred guests at the G'Day USA event. Photo: AAP

Ms Bishop agreed to privately speak to a third activist when the Q&A event concluded.

Ms Copeland, of the Earth Peace Foundation, said she had unsuccessfully tried to set up a meeting with the Australian Consulate in LA so took her message directly to Ms Bishop.

"We feel very strongly this must end," Ms Copeland said.

"This is a blight on Australia."


Related video

Back To Top