Machete, drugs, stolen credit cards uncovered after heavily armed police raid Sydney home

Heavily armed police have uncovered a machete, a bow and arrow, stolen credit cards and drugs in an early morning raid carried out at a home near Mount Druitt in Sydney.

Seven News cameras were at the scene in Tregear as heavily armed tactical police broke down doors at the property at 8am on Friday.

Five people were detained.

Detectives were led to the location after investigating a series of break-ins across the Ryde area, in which credit cards had been stolen and then used.

Police searched the home pulling out a machete, a bow and arrow, a computer, lap-tops, jewellery and a handbag.

Two people were given court attendance notices for drug-related offences.

Investigations into the break-ins and the fraud are continuing.