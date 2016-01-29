News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Desperate search underway for missing boy, 5, near Mudgee
Desperate search underway for boy, 3, missing from campsite

Machete, drugs, stolen credit cards uncovered after heavily armed police raid Sydney home

Matthew Snelson
Yahoo7 /

Heavily armed police have uncovered a machete, a bow and arrow, stolen credit cards and drugs in an early morning raid carried out at a home near Mount Druitt in Sydney.

Police search a man during an early morning police raid near Mount Druitt. Photo: 7 News

0401_0500_nat_party
0:28

Police called in to break up out-of-control party in Perth
Security Forces Remove Protesters From Damascus Gate Following Deadly Gaza Protests
1:33

Security Forces Remove Protesters From Damascus Gate Following Deadly Gaza Protests
Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal La. Shooting
3:31

Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal La. Shooting
1 Baton Rouge officer fired, 1 suspended in deadly shooting
1:13

1 Baton Rouge officer fired, 1 suspended in deadly shooting
One Baton Rouge officer fired, other suspended over shooting death of Alton Sterling
0:54

One Baton Rouge officer fired, other suspended over shooting death of Alton Sterling
Russia claims U.K. police search Aeroflot flight
1:15

Russia claims U.K. police search Aeroflot flight
Sacramento Police Chief: Community Needs to Heal
2:00

Sacramento Police Chief: Community Needs to Heal
Autopsy: Stephon Clark Shot 7 Times From Behind
2:00

Autopsy: Stephon Clark Shot 7 Times From Behind
0330_0500_nat_hunt
0:22

Police hunting man who bashed another man
Man Destroys Restaurant Awning After He Discovers Kitchen Is Closed
0:37

Man Destroys Restaurant Awning After He Discovers Kitchen Is Closed
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
 

Seven News cameras were at the scene in Tregear as heavily armed tactical police broke down doors at the property at 8am on Friday.

Five people were detained.

Detectives were led to the location after investigating a series of break-ins across the Ryde area, in which credit cards had been stolen and then used.

A machete was among items removed from the property by police. Photo: 7 News

Police searched the home pulling out a machete, a bow and arrow, a computer, lap-tops, jewellery and a handbag.

Two people were given court attendance notices for drug-related offences.

Investigations into the break-ins and the fraud are continuing.

Back To Top