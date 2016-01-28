Tributes paid as seventh member of Adelaide family dies after horror crash

Friends have paid tribute to an Adelaide man who succumbed to his injuries after a horror crash in India that also claimed the lives of six family members.

Adelaide restaurateur, Rupen Datta was in a coma after the shocking crash.

But he died in a Delhi hospital on Wednesday, bringing to seven the number of fatalities from the crash.

“We are devastated, we are broken… No words can describe the extent of loss we are feeling now,” Raja Chaudhuri said.

When the hire car blew a tyre and crashed, Rupen's wife, sister-in-law, and two daughters were killed.

His son died on the way to hospital. His father-in-law survived but then died after being told of the tragedy.

Mr Chaudhuri claims the hire car driver has admitted to speeding.

“We had a conversation with the driver, he never wanted to drive that fast but as you know, sometimes under pressure, they do it and he did it.”

The driver was the only one in the vehicle wearing a seat belt.

“Had they had their seatbelts on, at least someone could be alive,” Mr Chaudhuri said.

Last week, Adelaide High School remembered 17-year-old, Digbijoy.



“We actually announced a scholarship in his name for this year because we want his name to be announced when they will finish their Year 12 graduation,” Mitu Chaudhuri said.

A memorial service for the Datta family will soon be held but a date and location for the tribute is yet to be announced.