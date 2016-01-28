‘Possibly intoxicated’ man scales 12-storey crane during bizarre Australia Day stunt

News

Terrified crowds watched on as a man believed to be in his 20s dangled precariously without a safety harness from the crane.

The man swings back and forth on a piece of chain in the footage while holding onto what appears to be a section of cable.

The man was filmed while hanging from the crane. Source: The Illawarra Mercury.

The young then walks across the arm of the crane as if he were on a tightrope.

Police told Yahoo7 that the incident went for about “seven to 10 minutes”.

They attended the scene at 6.45am on Stewart St in Wollongong on Australia Day.

The man was filmed during the shocking incident. Source: The Illawarra Mercury.

Police told Yahoo7 they believe the man was “possibly intoxicated” at the time and “came down from the crane by himself, unassisted,” following a tense standoff.

“He wouldn’t have survived a fall,” Wollongong duty officer Dan Richardson told the The Illawarra Mercury.

“After a short period of negotiation he climbed down of his own volition.”

Terrified crowds watched on as a man believed to be in his 20’s dangled precariously. Source: The Illawarra Mercury.

Once on solid ground the man was arrested and issued a field court attendance notice for trespass offences.

He was then transported to Wollongong Hospital for medical assessment.

