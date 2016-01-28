Canterbury rattled by 4.1m earthquake

Residents in Canterbury have been rattled by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Thursday.
The quake hit at around 12.24pm at a depth of 16km.
It was located 10km west of Christchurch.
Within 10 minutes more than 1000 people described the earthquake on the website Geonet as being between light and strong with it felt as far away as Napier.
St John spokesperson Ian Henderson said the ambulance service has no received no calls about or any reports of injury following the quake.
People quickly reacted to the jolt on Twitter.
