Residents in Canterbury have been rattled by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Thursday.

Canterbury rattled by 4.1m earthquake

The quake hit at around 12.24pm at a depth of 16km.

It was located 10km west of Christchurch.

Within 10 minutes more than 1000 people described the earthquake on the website Geonet as being between light and strong with it felt as far away as Napier.

St John spokesperson Ian Henderson said the ambulance service has no received no calls about or any reports of injury following the quake.

People quickly reacted to the jolt on Twitter.

Wow that was a decent rattle. #Eqnz. Reminder that all this isn't over. — Cameron Taylor (@CwrTaylor) January 27, 2016

Just had a 4.1 earthquake its not the biggest one I've been in but after not feeling one for a long time I'm feeling paranoid #eqnz — ✨Sunset Shimmer✨ (@TheClopQueen) January 27, 2016

Last magnitude 4.0 or larger quake to hit Christchurch was in Dec 2014 #earthquake #ChCh #eqnz #NZEB — J H Gurney (@UKEQ_Bulletin) January 27, 2016

My first #eqnz in a long time. That affected me more than I would've thought #memories #chch — Jo Gilbert (@jo_gilbert) January 27, 2016

Dunno what's shaking more - my desk still or my hands... Forgotten what those are like: nasty! #EQNZ — Tom Norcliffe (@TNorcliffe) January 27, 2016

Just dove under my desk for the first time in a few years #eqnz #Chch — Ana C (@Kiwiana13C) January 27, 2016

Biggest #eqnz for a while here in #Christchurch. Wobbled my car around in #NewBrighton — Kirsty B (@CapableBrunette) January 27, 2016

5 year old: "I've never felt one of those before Mum. Are we going to die?" #eqnz #betterquestions — Juliet Speedy (@julietspeedy) January 27, 2016

Uuuugh damn you earthquakes. Got my heart going just like 5 years ago 😁😖 #eqnz #chchquakecity — Hannah Blood (@HBlood91) January 27, 2016

That was a decent jolt, house was swaying. #eqnz #earthquake — Murray Robinson (@mrobinsonnz) January 27, 2016

@monique_nz I know. I froze and watched the ceiling in the Koru lounge swaying #eqnz — corinneambler (@corinneambler) January 27, 2016

MORE HEADLINES