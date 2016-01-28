A new report into the murders of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope is casting doubt on the police case against Scott Watson.

New report claims drug syndicate killed Ben Smart and Olivia Hope

The report, published by NZME today, says it has identified the mystery ketch and includes a grainy photo purportedly taken of 17-year-old Hope at Marys Bay five days after she and Smart were said to have been killed.

Watson was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for the double-murders.

The report, produced by a group named as the Maritime Research Group, names three potential suspects who might be linked to the case, according to NZME.

It also claims to have found the "missing ketch" which was linked to Hope and Smart's disappearance after a 1997 New Year's Eve party in the Marlborough Sounds.

Based on dozens of sightings, sourced from police evidence, it claims the ketch had travelled from the Pacific to the party at Furneaux Lodge.

It also suggested the ketch was involved in the smuggling of cocaine, and claimed one of the named suspects is serving a prison sentence overseas for drug smuggling.

The group also believed police were wrong to discount evidence from a witness who said they saw Hope on January 3, 1998, which is after the prosecution case against Watson maintained he had killed the couple.

Research for the report was carried out by engineer and sailor Warwick Jenness, author Keith Hunter, who wrote Trial By Trickery about the case, and former accountant turned yachtie Mike Kalaugher.

A police spokesperson confirmed to NZME it was "aware of this group and their theories regarding the case" but says the report offers nothing new.

"There is nothing in their correspondence that convinces police that anyone other than Scott Watson was responsible for the deaths of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope."

The release of the report comes as journalist and author Ian Wishart prepares to release his new book on the case tomorrow.

Wishart claims to have solved the case, and has told NZME his book "reaches a different conclusion" to the group.

Watson has always maintained he is innocent.

