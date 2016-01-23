News

Six rushed to hospital after police pursuit ends in crash

Six people have been rushed to hospital following a police pursuit and crash on the NSW Central Coast.

Police have launched a critical incident investigation following a two-car crash on Showground Rd, Gosford at about 10.30pm Friday.

Police attempted to stop the car with activated lights and sirens but the driver allegedly failed to stop, so a pursuit began.

Police claimed that after a short distance the pursued car collided with another car.

The driver and front passenger in the pursued car were trapped for a short time before being taken to hospital in critical conditions.

The three rear passengers were also trapped before being released and taken to hospital.

The driver of the other car was also taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A NSW Police critical incident team will investigate the pursuit and crash.

