Star Wars fan delivers possibly the greatest proposal ever

A film buff has delivered an epic proposal, featuring his favourite iconic movie scenes.

Film buff Ian Coulston, enlisted the help of his friends and soon to be father-in-law to pop the question to his girlfriend Lizzy.

Coulston creatively acted out iconic scenes from some of their favourite films such as Star Wars and Lord of the Rings.

The heartwarming video sees Ian have a light saber battle with Darth Vader – who turns out to be his to be father-in-law.

He also slaps Gollum to get the engagement ring for his lovely lady. And out runs a Black Rider from Lord of the Rings on horseback.

The whole ordeal ends with him popping the big question to Lizzy.