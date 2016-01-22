News

Elderly man fronts courts after allegedly shooting strata manager in the neck

Kamilia Palu and Leonie Ryan
Yahoo7 News /

An elderly Lakemba resident has faced court for allegedly shooting his strata manager during a resident’s meeting.

Illy Istudor, 87, is facing an attempted murder charge for the incident that took place two years ago.

Residents attending the meeting made panicked calls to triple zero after the gun was fired.

Illy Istudor admitted he grabbed his gun when he got angry. Photo: 7News

“We had a meeting and then one of the guys was very aggressive. One of the owners was very aggressive and he has a gun , I think he has a gun," one woman told the emergency operator.

Mr Istudor allegedly got angry about paying higher fees when he pulled out his gun.

Steven Smith, the building’s strata manager, also made an emergency call.

"It's Steven Smith - I've just been shot,” he calmly tells the operator in an audio clip released by police.

Blood stains were left on the walls and the carpet after Mr Smith was shot. Photo: 7News

“I'm the strata manager of this building. I've been shot in the neck by one of the owners. I'm bleeding everywhere. I need an ambulance.”

Mr Istudor, a former Romanian soldier, admitted firing the gun during a police interview but said Mr Smith was not his target.

“I lost all senses, and went down and got the gun from the garden and as far as I know I pointed the gun to the wall, not to him,” he said.

The attack left blood splattered on the walls and floors of a staircase in the building.

An artists impression of Mr Istudor during court proceedings. Photo: 7News

A court heard about ongoing bickering between Mr Istudor and Mr Smith that spanned over the last 16 months.

The elderly man was reportedly unhappy about increased costs associated with maintaining the building.

The dispute escalated during the meeting, inside their Lakemba apartment building in August 2014.

Mr Istudor is facing a number of charges, including shooting with intent to murder.

A bullet shattered this light in the building. Photo: 7News

He has been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial. This hearing will determine if he is guilty of the offences.

He will from court again on Monday.

