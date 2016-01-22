'It caught us out of the blue': Groom stunned by haka reaction

A New Zealand groom says he never expected there would such a massive response to a video of an overwhelmingly powerful haka performed at his wedding.

In the video clip the newlyweds, Benjamin and Aaliyah Armstrong, stand and watch their family and friends perform the haka with tears in their eyes.

Benjamin shared the footage on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning and it was quickly picked up by various pages and shared around the world.

He told ONE News the reaction had been "incredible", adding that it had "really caught us out of the blue".

The haka, which was organised by Benjamin's best man, took place after the couple tied the knot at the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints' Hamilton New Zealand Temple last week.

Benjamin's older brother Joel led the emotional display, alongside his younger brother Jarom, and their father also joined in.

"All those guys, the people that are so close to your heart, and who you've shared so many experiences with. You can't help but feel overwhelmed," Benjamin told ONE News.

Benjamin said he had received positive messages from people across the globe and said he was humbled by the response to the video, which was filmed by the Hettig brothers of Westone Productions.

"I really think it shows how popular New Zealand culture is around the world and how special it is."

