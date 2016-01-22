'Normal people don't do this': Man investigated by RSPCA after eating live rat

WARNING: DISTURBING A Brisbane man is being investigated by RSPCA Queensland after uploading a disgusting video of himself biting off the head of a live rat and swallowing it with three shots of vodka.

Inspectors executed a warrant at the home of Albion man Matt Maloney and seized a snake and a number of rats after the horrific video was posted to Facebook.

Maloney, who goes by the online name of Mad Matt, has outraged thousands of people across social media after and could face charges under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001.

He has refused to apologise saying on his page a "man's gotta eat!", trying to defend the awful act by saying it is an attempt to create a disturbing new social-media challenge.

"The rat in the video was a feeder rat and was always going to die. I fed the body to my snake after the video and it wasn't wasted (I like to share)," Maloney posted to Facebook, attempting to justify his actions.

"I killed that rat 10 times quicker than the snake could of (sic). I'm sure 90% of you have rat poison and rat traps in your homes right now so stop acting like a bunch of sissies and accept the food chain.

"All your comments are cracking me up and not one person out there will be able to say anything that will make me feel bad or make me regret what I did. It's mother nature and man's gotta eat!"

In the video Maloney storms into a room, gets hit by a fluorescent tube, bites the rat's head off and washes it down with three shots of vodka, is punched in the face, has a chair broken on his back and then challenges viewers to "beat that".

RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty said: “Normal people simply don’t do things like this. They show a complete lack of empathy and animal cruelty of this magnitude can be a precursor for even greater violence in years to come.”

Maloney wrote on his page that for his next video, to be released on Saturday, he will "get bitten by a python, another rats head (dead this time), drink a live fish in a glass of vodka, smash glass over my head".

Comments on the video and his Facebook page have described Maloney's actions as disgusting.

"Killing an innocent creature for your own selfish entertainment. You're a disgusting excuse of a human," Jen Whiteraven said.

However, on Maloney's personal Facebook profile his friends cheer him on and describe him as a "legend".

"Theyre just cut your getting all the likes. Massive sooks... Mans gotta eat really!!" Jay Field commented.

The video has been viewed almost 200,000 times.



