News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Desperate search underway for missing boy, 5, near Mudgee
Desperate search underway for boy, 3, missing from campsite

Australia Zoo keeper laughs off injury caused by tiger

Melissa Hills and Krystal Johnson
7News Brisbane /

A zookeeper who was scratched by a tiger on the job has put the big cat's behaviour down to it being a 'bit of a hot day'.

Person injured by large cat at Australia Zoo: reports

Person injured by large cat at Australia Zoo: reports

"Well guys I'm all good," Che from Australia Zoo says in a video posted to Twitter by Terri Irwin.

In the video posted by Terri Irwin on Twitter the scratch caused by the tiger can be seen. Source: Twitter.

The keeper can be seen in the video lifting up his arm to show where the tiger scratched him. Source: Twitter.

"Renu was a bit frustrated with the heat. We wanted him to go one way and he wanted him to go the other, he let off a bit of steam and I got a few claw marks... these things happen working with tigers."

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a man in his 40s suffered injuries to his right wrist, forehead and also sustained scratch marks earlier today.



He was transported by land ambulance from to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition, bleeding was controlled at the scene.

He has since been released from hospital.

The tiger enclosure at Australia Zoo. Photo: 7News


The call was received by paramedics at 10.53am.

Australia Zoo owner Terri Irwin tweeted: "Hot day @AustraliaZoo. One of our tigers got hot & bothered and scratched a keeper. Keeper is ok, tiger is ok."

Part of the tiger closure at Australia Zoo. Photo: 7News

The zoo has Bengal and Sumatran tigers on site and both are a critically endangered species.



Tigers are the largest of the big cats with an adult Siberian weighing in at up to 300kg.

Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast spans across 100 hectares. Photo: 7News

It's the third time in recent years that a tiger handler has been injured at the zoo.

In November 2013 David Styles was bitten on the neck and shoulder and a large crowd witnessed the horrific incident.

A witness captured the moment this tiger maul David Styles at Australia Zoo in 2013.

Styles was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital where he had surgery.

In 2014 a Workplace Health and Safety investigation found that the 120kg male cat had 'deliberately excited the animal to put on a better show' , News Corp reports.

In July 2014 a 42-year-old handler was bitten on the leg by a 10-year-old 130kg tiger.

Both the keeper and tiger are said to be doing fine. Photo: 7News

A zoo spokesman confirmed to 7 News that the latest incident did not happen during a show.

Australia Zoo is owned by Terri Irwin, the widow of Steve Irwin, whose wildlife documentary series The Crocodile Hunter made the zoo a popular tourist attraction for holiday makers to Queensland.

News break – January 21

Back To Top