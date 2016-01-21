Australia Zoo keeper laughs off injury caused by tiger

A zookeeper who was scratched by a tiger on the job has put the big cat's behaviour down to it being a 'bit of a hot day'.

Person injured by large cat at Australia Zoo: reports

"Well guys I'm all good," Che from Australia Zoo says in a video posted to Twitter by Terri Irwin.

"Renu was a bit frustrated with the heat. We wanted him to go one way and he wanted him to go the other, he let off a bit of steam and I got a few claw marks... these things happen working with tigers."

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a man in his 40s suffered injuries to his right wrist, forehead and also sustained scratch marks earlier today.

Hot day @AustraliaZoo. One of our tigers got hot & bothered and scratched a keeper. Keeper is ok, tiger is ok. pic.twitter.com/Ycuuidr0hm — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) January 21, 2016

He was transported by land ambulance from to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition, bleeding was controlled at the scene.

He has since been released from hospital.

The call was received by paramedics at 10.53am.

Australia Zoo owner Terri Irwin tweeted: "Hot day @AustraliaZoo. One of our tigers got hot & bothered and scratched a keeper. Keeper is ok, tiger is ok."

The zoo has Bengal and Sumatran tigers on site and both are a critically endangered species.

Paramedics transported male in 40s to Nambour hospital with scratches and puncture wound after big cat bite at wild life park in #Beerwah — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 21, 2016

Tigers are the largest of the big cats with an adult Siberian weighing in at up to 300kg.

It's the third time in recent years that a tiger handler has been injured at the zoo.

In November 2013 David Styles was bitten on the neck and shoulder and a large crowd witnessed the horrific incident.

Styles was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital where he had surgery.

In 2014 a Workplace Health and Safety investigation found that the 120kg male cat had 'deliberately excited the animal to put on a better show' , News Corp reports.

In July 2014 a 42-year-old handler was bitten on the leg by a 10-year-old 130kg tiger.

A zoo spokesman confirmed to 7 News that the latest incident did not happen during a show.

Australia Zoo is owned by Terri Irwin, the widow of Steve Irwin, whose wildlife documentary series The Crocodile Hunter made the zoo a popular tourist attraction for holiday makers to Queensland.

News break – January 21