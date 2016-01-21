'The Protector': Heroic teacher shielded students from Taliban bullets in Pakistan university attack

WARNING DISTRESSING IMAGES: A chemistry teacher known as "The Protector" died from a hail of bullets while shielding his students during a deadly attack at a Pakistani university that has taken over 20 lives.

Lecturer Syed Hamid Husain, a 32-year-old assistant professor of chemistry at the Bacha Khan university in Charsadda, ordered his students to stay inside as militants stormed the school near the city of Peshawar on Wednesday.

The Taliban were executing targets one by one as Mr Husain ordered his pupils to stay inside as he confronted and opened fire on the attackers.

Students told of how the father-of-two opened fire on assailants as they rampaged across campus, giving the young people time to flee before he was cut down by gunfire.

"We saw three terrorists shouting, 'Allah is great!' and rushing towards the stairs of our department," one man told reporters.

"One student jumped out of the classroom through the window. We never saw him get up."

He described seeing Husain holding a pistol and firing at the attackers.

"Then we saw him fall down and as the terrorists entered the (registrar) office we ran away."

Geology student Zahoor Ahmed said Husain had warned him not to leave the building after the first shots were fired.

"He was holding a pistol in his hand," he said.

"Then I saw a bullet hit him. I saw two militants were firing. I ran inside and then managed to flee by jumping over the back wall."

"They fired directly at" the professor, sociology student Muhammad Daud told AFP, describing Husain as "a real gentleman and a respectable teacher".

Students and university officials paid tribute to the slain academic, saying he had been nicknamed "The Protector" even before his death.

"He would always help the students and he was the one who knew all their secrets because they would share all their problems with him," 22-year-old geology student Waqar Ali said.

"He was referred to by students as 'The Protector'."

'Remember, kiddo, I have a pistol'

Husain had been the father of a three-year-old boy and a daughter who had recently celebrated her first birthday.

He had spent three years studying in the UK for his PhD.

Mohammad Shazeb, a 24-year-old computer science student said Husain was fond of gardening and used to joke with the students that they should learn gardening for when they are unemployed.

"He had a 9mm pistol and used to tell us stories about his hunting trips," Shazeb said.

Husain also never missed a game of cricket with the students, he said, adding: "When someone would go to bowl to him, he would joke: 'Remember kiddo, I have a pistol'".

Tributes were also paid online to the slain teacher, whose funeral was held in his home village of Swabi Wednesday evening.

Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain expressed his grief and condolences to the man's family.

A faction of the Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack, though the umbrella group's main leadership has condemned it as "un-Islamic".

The attack on an army-run school in the city, some 50 kilometres from Charsadda, was the deadliest in Pakistani history, and saw heavily armed militants go from room to room slaughtering students and staff.

Teachers' associations had objected to arming staff, saying it was not their job to fight off militants.

