Man dead after fatal house fire in Dalby, Queensland

A man has died in a fatal fire in Queensland's Darling Downs.

Emergency services were called to the home in Dalby, northwest of Toowoomba, on Wednesday night to find it engulfed in flames around 10pm last night.

Early indications show that the fire, on Edward Street, is not believed to be suspicious.

Inspector Peter Bradow, a spokesman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, told 7 News: "On arrival there were flames coming out through the front of the building.

"The crews went into action with hose and extinguished the fire with two hose lines."

It took firefighters around an hour to extinguish.



A short time later a body was located inside, police are investigating the cause of the tragic blaze.

