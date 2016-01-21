Disturbing video of boy, 12, spitting and swearing at police as he is arrested

A 12-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly throwing rocks at passing buses in Lethbridge Park in late December.

Ugly video of the arrest where the boy is handcuffed by officers has emerged on Facebook after the boy's mother posted it online calling for 'justice'.

The boy's mother, who filmed the video in December, claims her son is regularly targeted by police.

She said in an exclusive interview with 7 News: "It's constant harassment, every where he goes, doesn't matter where he is, the police see him, they stop him."

In the video, which has been shared more than 16,000 times, the boy is seen swearing, spitting, and threatening officers. It has since been removed from social media.

A Mount Druitt policeman tells the mother that her son is being arrested for ‘throwing rocks at passing vehicles as well as causing damage to two different bus windows’.

A heated argument starts when one of the officers asks for her son’s name- the woman can be heard saying 'This s*** is going viral."

“What, you arrested him and you don’t even know his name?” she questions.

“That’s why I’m asking you, what’s his name?” the officer says.

The boy claims the officer already knew his name, and a struggle for the boy’s details ensues.

One boy, believed to be her son in a red cap, can be seen wearing handcuffs with his arms secured behind his back.

The woman posted the video to her Facebook page less than 24 hours ago, and already the video has gained over one million views.

“This is the s**t my boy has to put up with on a regular basis and we are sick of it. This is how the boys in blue do it in Mounty County where is the justices [sic] for our people,” she captioned the video on Facebook.

Explicit language can be heard through the entirety of the four-and-a-half minute video, most of it directed at police by the three youngsters.

Many viewers of the video have commented on the language of the children, with the eldest being no more than 13 years of age.

“What despicable behavior from these children,” one woman posted on Facebook.

“That kid could have killed someone throwing rocks at cars,” another wrote.

“If my children ever spoke like that to anyone they would know what a good backhand was.”

In the video police state that the boy is under arrest, however by the end of the footage they have taken the handcuffs off him.

The video was filmed at about 5.40pm on Sunday, December 27 when police from Mt Druitt responded to reports of rocks being thrown at buses.

Officers detained the 12-year-old boy in Bougainville Road at Lethbridge Park, in relation to the incident.

When the boy was identified he was released from police custody.

On Monday, January 18, he was the boy was issued a FCAN for the offence of throw object at a vehicle x 2.

The boy is due to appear at Children's Court on March 3.

