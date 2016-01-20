Startling reports says alcohol retailers target 'risky drinkers' to keep afloat

Australians have a reputation for enjoying a nice cold beer after work or on weekends, but staggering figures have revealed that just 20 per cent of Aussies are behind 75 per cent of alcohol sales across the country.

A report conducted by the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education (FARE) also revealed alcohol retailers are targeting the ‘risky’ drinkers.

People who consume four or more glasses of alcohol - double the recommended health guideline - are reportedly relied on by retailers to help boost their bottom line.

Almost 4 million Aussies aged 14 and above make up the group of ‘super consumers’ who account for a staggering 74.2 per cent of all the alcohol consumed annually as a nation.

FARE Chief Executive Michael Thorn said the industry’s ‘secret’ is finally out.

“The alcohol industry is totally dependent on risky drinking,” he said.

“This is its dirty little secret. It’s an industry built on identifying, targeting and exploiting its best customers, and ensuring that almost 4 million Australians continue to misuse and abuse alcohol and are responsible for nearly three quarters of all the alcohol consumed by the nation,” Mr Thorn said.

Mr Thorn said retailers are all but ignoring the existence of national drinking guidelines because doing so would result in ‘economic failure’.

“If the industry’s best customers were to drink within the guidelines, the total alcohol consumed as a nation would be reduced by 39 per cent or more than 38 million litres of pure alcohol,” Mr Thorn said.

The report stated that 1.9m Australians drink six standard drinks per day, and over one million Aussies consume more than eight standard drinks, equal to more than four times the recommended amount.

